YouTube is reportedly planning to launch a 'channel store' for streaming services

YouTube has been working on an online store where you can purchase subscriptions for various streaming services, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Google-owned video streaming platform has reportedly been developing a "channel store" for at least the past 18 months and is currently in talks with potential partner companies. YouTube already gives its $65-a-month streaming TV subscribers the option to add access to extra services like HBO Max. The upcoming store, however, will apparently give people a way to purchase a la carte streaming services from the main YouTube app.

The Journal says YouTube is pitching its platform as a great way for companies to market their streaming services, since viewers can watch trailers for free on its website or app and then easily pay for a subscription. Partner companies will likely have to share their earnings with YouTube for purchases made within the video platform. YouTube, the publication says, is already discussing how to split subscription revenues with them, though the terms vary for each partner.

Even with the prospect of having to share revenue with partners, more streaming service are now open to the idea of bundling or teaming up. Starz chief executive Jeffrey Hirsch told The Journal that bundling streaming services with other players creates a better experience for users. Also, it puts providers' offering in front of more people and makes subscribers less likely to cancel. In YouTube's case, the app is already widely used and could provide paying users a single platform to manage several subscriptions. For streaming providers, making their services more readily and easily available could help them survive what analysts believe is going to be a tough year marked with losing a significant number of users.

YouTube's "channel store" could reportedly launch as soon as fall this year, though it has yet to confirm that the project exists and that it's already having talks with potential partners.