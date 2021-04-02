YouTube makes it easier for creators to change channel name and profile picture

YouTube is rolling out a highly requested feature from creators . It'll be easier for them to switch the name and profile picture on their channel without having to make the same changes on their Google account. As such, the move will help creators keep their Google accounts distinct from associated YouTube channels.

To change those details (and perhaps bring the branding more into line with your actual videos), you can do so through the My Channel options after tapping or clicking your profile picture. There's one key caveat: if your channel is verified and you change the name, you'll lose the verification badge. You'll need to re-apply for the checkmark. Custom URLs won't be affected if you change the channel name, and nor will the musical note that appears next to the name of official artist channels .