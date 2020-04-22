Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

YouTube now takes full advantage of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip

You can watch hands-free.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

YouTube optimized for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung

If you splurged on a Galaxy Z Flip, you’ll be glad to hear that it’s now a better video viewing machine. Google is rolling out an updated YouTube app for Android that supports the foldable smartphone’s Flex mode. Prop up the Z Flip’s top half and you can watch clips hands-free, with comments and other features pushed to the bottom so they won’t interrupt your experience. Square and vertical videos will fill much of the screen, too.

Samsung is keen to stress hat the app was redesigned “from the operating system level” to make this happen, including a tie-in with the Android Support Library.

There’s no question that you’re still making some compromises by using Flex mode. Widescreen videos will still be tiny, and you won’t have much room to add comments when you’re only using half of the screen for typing and displaying text. Still, this could be quite helpful if you’d rather not hold your phone through the entirety of a lengthy video.

In this article: YouTube, Google, Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung, smartphone, app, foldable phone, foldable, Android, streaming, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
Apple iPhone SE review (2020): Great phone, even better price

Apple iPhone SE review (2020): Great phone, even better price

View
Skype takes on Zoom with custom backgrounds for video calls

Skype takes on Zoom with custom backgrounds for video calls

View
The barista-approved gear you need to recreate the coffee shop at home

The barista-approved gear you need to recreate the coffee shop at home

View
Microsoft's Flight Simulator won't require a super-powerful PC rig

Microsoft's Flight Simulator won't require a super-powerful PC rig

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr