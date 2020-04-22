YouTube now takes full advantage of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip

If you splurged on a Galaxy Z Flip, you’ll be glad to hear that it’s now a better video viewing machine. Google is rolling out an updated YouTube app for Android that supports the foldable smartphone’s Flex mode. Prop up the Z Flip’s top half and you can watch clips hands-free, with comments and other features pushed to the bottom so they won’t interrupt your experience. Square and vertical videos will fill much of the screen, too.

Samsung is keen to stress hat the app was redesigned “from the operating system level” to make this happen, including a tie-in with the Android Support Library.