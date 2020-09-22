YouTube's AI can automatically age-restrict inappropriate videos

YouTube already uses machine learning to flag inappropriate content for its Trust and Safety team to review, but moving forward, the company plans to expand the use of the technology. Starting later this year, YouTube will use machine learning to add age restrictions to inappropriate videos automatically.

As part of the same initiative, YouTube plans to make it more difficult for children to skirt those restrictions. If your child tries to watch a restricted video through an embed on another website, Google will redirect them to YouTube, where they'll need to sign in to prove they're over 18. "This will help ensure that, no matter where a video is discovered, it will only be viewable by the appropriate audience," the company said.