YouTube is launching a short-form video format to compete with TikTok

YouTube is launching a new short-form video format that seems an awful lot like TikTok. YouTube “Shorts” are 15-second videos shot on mobile phones. You’ll be able to string multiple video clips together, record with music and adjust the video speed. There’s also a timer and countdown so you can record hands-free. YouTube is launching an early beta of Shorts in India over the next few days.

YouTube recently added a row on its homepage for short videos, and now, users can swipe vertically to move from one video to the next. YouTube says it’s going to make it even easier to start watching Shorts. YouTube also recently rolled out a new spot for the create icon on Android, starting in India, and it will bring that to iOS devices and more countries soon.