Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dado Ruvic / reuters

YouTube is launching a short-form video format to compete with TikTok

A beta version of ‘Shorts’ is landing in India this week.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
24m ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / reuters

YouTube is launching a new short-form video format that seems an awful lot like TikTok. YouTube “Shorts” are 15-second videos shot on mobile phones. You’ll be able to string multiple video clips together, record with music and adjust the video speed. There’s also a timer and countdown so you can record hands-free. YouTube is launching an early beta of Shorts in India over the next few days.

YouTube recently added a row on its homepage for short videos, and now, users can swipe vertically to move from one video to the next. YouTube says it’s going to make it even easier to start watching Shorts. YouTube also recently rolled out a new spot for the create icon on Android, starting in India, and it will bring that to iOS devices and more countries soon.

This could create some competition for TikTok (and Oracle who just “partnered” with the platform), as well as Instagram’s Reels.

In this article: youtube, short video, tiktok, shorts, clips, format, reels, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

View
Facebook leaks its Oculus Quest 2 standalone VR headset

Facebook leaks its Oculus Quest 2 standalone VR headset

View
IKEA Sonos Symfonisk speakers get colorful new covers

IKEA Sonos Symfonisk speakers get colorful new covers

View
US Border Patrol seized OnePlus Buds as 'counterfeit Apple AirPods'

US Border Patrol seized OnePlus Buds as 'counterfeit Apple AirPods'

View
SpaceX's next Starship prototype will try a 60,000-foot return flight

SpaceX's next Starship prototype will try a 60,000-foot return flight

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr