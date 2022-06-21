A YouTuber built his own PS5 Slim that's less than an inch thick

Sony typically follows up its PlayStation consoles with a slim version a few years later, but that time hasn't come for the PS5 yet. While we all wait for a slimmer PS5 that would fit in small spaces better, a YouTuber called DIY Perks already built one for himself. He took apart a standard PlayStation 5 and replaced everything that needed to be replaced to get rid of the console's bulk. He substituted components with similar parts and his own home-made creations, including the console's rather voluminous casing, to come up with a device that's just 1.9 centimeters thick.

Putting the current device's power supply and cooling system with the rest of the console's components wouldn't yield a "slim" version of the PS5, though. So, what Perks did was build his own water-cooling system and put the power supply in a long, slim external case that can be placed behind the TV, where it won't be noticeable. While he did run into some issues that took time to solve, he was able to make the console work in the end. His cooling system was even more efficient than the the standard PS5's, based on the temperatures he took when he tested it out using Horizon Forbidden West.

Unfortunately, Perks' PS5 Slim is one of a kind and not easy to replicate. You can check out his process in the video below if you need ideas or just want to be awed.