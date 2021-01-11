YSL's at-home lipstick maker lets you create thousands of shades

Although using lipstick seems a little futile if you’re masked up, it might be nice to have the Rouge Sur Mesure system handy for Zoom meetings or the future when we can wear masks less often. While $299 is a steep price, it makes sense for products under the luxury YSL brand. Plus, for people like me who can’t settle on one favorite shade and have too many lipsticks at home, this might be a more elegant solution.

You can currently register for the pre-sale of the Rouge Sur Mesure on the brand’s website, and it’s slated to arrive in spring this year. L'Oreal said the Perso system will also show up in versions of products that create customized skincare and foundation later this year. Looks like beauty and cosmetics fans might have more intriguing tech to look forward to in 2021.

L'Oreal also had some interesting sustainability news to share at CES. It introduced something called Water Saver, which it describes as “sustainable haircare technology” that it developed in collaboration with environmental innovation company Gjosa. The water saver is a system that “applies the principle of fractioning used in rocket engines to water flows.” It basically reduces the size and increases the speed of water droplets and makes sure less water is wasted in shampooing and rinsing. The droplets will also be better absorbed so you can use a smaller amount of liquid.

Water Saver is now available in select L'Oreal salons in New York and Paris and a global rollout is planned through 2022. The company expects this system to to be in thousands of salons in the next few years, translating to “up to one billion gallons of water per year” saved. It also promises that an at-home shower device will be available for consumers “at a later date” so we can all work on saving water together.