YSL's at-home lipstick maker lets you create thousands of shades

When L'Oreal showed off its Perso Smart Skincare system last CES, it was still just a prototype. Still, it was an intriguing prototype — a handheld skincare dispenser that doled out a serving of formula that was customized each time you pressed it. Today, the company is announcing that the Perso system will finally be available for consumers to buy under the Yves Saint Laurent brand. Instead of making different formulations of skincare though, the Rouge Sur Mesure will create a new shade of lipstick each time you need it.
The $299 device uses color cartridges filled with “ink” from YSL’s lines of red, nude, orange and pink lipsticks. With the help of its AI-based system, you can create “thousands of bespoke shades of YSL’s Velvet Cream Matte Finish lipstick” with one touch. Using the companion app, you can select a shade based on pictures of your outfit or of lipstick someone else is wearing. There are also options to use a wheel to pick and tweak the hue you like. If you’re lazy, you can also let the algorithm come up with three options for you based on what you’re wearing.