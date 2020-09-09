Yubico's latest security key uses NFC and USB-C for authentication

Yubico, the company that wants you to drop passwords and use a physical hardware key instead, has unveiled a new product that works with just about any device and authentication protocol. The YubiKey 5C NFC uses both USB-C and NFC, so it supports Windows, macOS and Linux PCs, along with Android and iOS smartphones or tablets.

The company said its latest key, like others in the YubiKey 5 series, can prevent phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks. That’s because it stores a strong, single-use key that users must have in their physical possession. The company said it’s also quicker by up to four times than using a one-time password.