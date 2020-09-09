Latest in Gear

Image credit: Yubico

Yubico's latest security key uses NFC and USB-C for authentication

That helps it prevent hacking on nearly all PCs and mobile devices.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
72 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Yubico's latest security key uses NFC or USB-C for authentication
Yubico

Yubico, the company that wants you to drop passwords and use a physical hardware key instead, has unveiled a new product that works with just about any device and authentication protocol. The YubiKey 5C NFC uses both USB-C and NFC, so it supports Windows, macOS and Linux PCs, along with Android and iOS smartphones or tablets.

The company said its latest key, like others in the YubiKey 5 series, can prevent phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks. That’s because it stores a strong, single-use key that users must have in their physical possession. The company said it’s also quicker by up to four times than using a one-time password.

It supports multiple authentication protocols including FIDO2, FIDO U2F, smart card (PIV), Yubico OTP, OpenPGP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP and Challenge-Response — all on a single device. That means it’ll work with most password managers, along with social media platforms, collaboration tools and browsers like Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge.

The main difference with the latest model is that it supports both NFC and USB-C, rather than USB-A. That should work better for people with newer devices, as USB-C is now common on recent Macs, most PCs and Android smartphones. The YubiKey 5C NFC is now available for $55 on Yubico’s website.

In this article: security key, YubiKey 5C NFC, hacking, NFC, authentication, USB-C, Yubico, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
72 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers capture the world's first 3,200-megapixel digital photo

Researchers capture the world's first 3,200-megapixel digital photo

View
The Morning After: The world’s biggest digital photo is 3,200 megapixels

The Morning After: The world’s biggest digital photo is 3,200 megapixels

View
Nintendo is ramping production to deal with Switch hardware shortages

Nintendo is ramping production to deal with Switch hardware shortages

View
Android 11 review: An incremental update that needs some polish

Android 11 review: An incremental update that needs some polish

View
'Star Trek: Discovery' season 3 trailer shows the crew landing in the future

'Star Trek: Discovery' season 3 trailer shows the crew landing in the future

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr