Zeiss' full-frame compact camera finally available to pre-order for $6,000

Zeiss’ full-frame compact ZX1 compact full-frame camera debuted in 2018 with built-in Lightroom CC and other unusual features, but we’ve barely heard a peep about it since. Now, the camera has suddenly gone on pre-order for $6,000 at B&H Photo, nearly two years after it was supposed to go on sale (via DPReview).

The ZX1 has high-end specs for a compact, including a 37.4-megapixel sensor, 35mm fixed Zeiss Distagon F/2 lens, 255 area autofocus (B&H Photo doesn’t specify which type) and a 4.3-inch 1,280 x 720 pixel display. You can use the latter to run a version of Adobe Lightroom CC, though you’ll need a subscription if you want to share edited images to a desktop app, according to the Q&A. It also comes with a WiFi, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C interface so you can transfer and and upload your files to cloud services.