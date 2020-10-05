Latest in Gear

Image credit: Carl Zeiss AG

Zeiss' full-frame compact camera finally available to pre-order for $6,000

The "Shoot, Edit, Share" camera hasn't been seen much since it launched in 2018.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Carl Zeiss AG

Zeiss’ full-frame compact ZX1 compact full-frame camera debuted in 2018 with built-in Lightroom CC and other unusual features, but we’ve barely heard a peep about it since. Now, the camera has suddenly gone on pre-order for $6,000 at B&H Photo, nearly two years after it was supposed to go on sale (via DPReview).

The ZX1 has high-end specs for a compact, including a 37.4-megapixel sensor, 35mm fixed Zeiss Distagon F/2 lens, 255 area autofocus (B&H Photo doesn’t specify which type) and a 4.3-inch 1,280 x 720 pixel display. You can use the latter to run a version of Adobe Lightroom CC, though you’ll need a subscription if you want to share edited images to a desktop app, according to the Q&A. It also comes with a WiFi, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C interface so you can transfer and and upload your files to cloud services.

Zeiss full-frame compact ZX1
Zeiss

All of that sounds fine, but it’s not clear who’s clamoring for a exotic-looking, connected full-frame compact camera, especially one that costs $6,000. As a point of comparison, Sony’s RX1 was considered incredibly expensive at $3,300 in 2015, and Leica’s full-frame compact Q2 has a 47-megapixel sensor and actually costs less at $5,000.

Hopefully Zeiss will be able to answer more questions about it soon or, better still, let us get our hands on one. B&H Photo has yet to specify a release date, and the store is closed for holidays until October 11th.

In this article: camera, Zeiss, full-frame, 37.4-megapixel, ZX1, Adobe Lightroom CC, compact, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
