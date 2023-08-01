Zen moving game 'Unpacking' comes to Android and iOS on August 24th

If your idea of relaxation involves opening cardboard boxes, you're in for a good time. Humble Games and Witch Beam have confirmed that Unpacking is coming to iOS and Android on August 24th. You can pre-order the iOS version for $10 today. This has been a long time in coming given that the game first arrived on consoles and PCs in 2021, but it may be worthwhile if you're new to the concept.

Unpacking is, at its heart, a hybrid puzzle and home decoration game. You have to find space for items as an unseen person moves into a new abode. There's no time limit or other pressure, and it can be very soothing as you set up a child's bedroom or the family kitchen. However, it's particularly clever for the way it tells its story. You're learning about a woman's life by seeing where she goes and what she brings with her, rather than dialog. As the title is almost entirely wordless, it's accessible to a wide range of people.

The game isn't changing significantly with the move to mobile. However, the developers argue Unpacking is "perfect" for touch as you can drag objects with your finger and sense the world through haptic feedback. Whether or not that's true, the portability may be appealing. This may be the most appropriate game to play when you've just moved to a new place — you can fire it up while your usual gaming hardware is still packed away.

