Zoom may offer email to bolster its growing empire

Zoom was clearly one of the biggest tech winners of 2020 thanks to its easy video calls, and it now appears eager to translate that success elsewhere. The Information’s sources claim Zoom is developing an email service and considering a matching calendar app. You might see a “very early” email offering in 2021, the tipsters said. The company is reportedly exploring a calendar app, too.
The email technology would aim for a “next generation” experience rather than simply replicating what you already know, according to the sources. Both that and the calendar are said to be in the early stages and aren’t guaranteed to move forward.