Zoom was down first thing Monday morning

Thanks for hanging in there! We are deploying a fix now. Service should be restored for some users and we’re continuing to complete the fix for any users still impacted. We're sorry about the disruption.



We reached out to Zoom to find out more details on the outage and received the following statement: “We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

As best we can tell from Zoom’s Twitter responses, this issue has been going on for about an hour; Down Detector shows problem reports spiking a bit earlier — right around 8AM ET, when people probably started making the long commute from the bedroom to the couch for their first meetings. Bad news though — Slack is still working as normal.

Update, 11:45AM ET: Zoom now says that it has deployed a fix and that things should be returning to normal.