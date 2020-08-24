Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Zoom was down first thing Monday morning

Bad news: Slack is still working, though.
Nathan Ingraham
6h ago
POLAND - 2020/08/04: In this photo illustration, a Zoom logo is displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Despite some controversy and security issues, Zoom has become near-essential in the time of coronavirus, with so many companies moving to remote work. As such, it surely shook workers everywhere when they discovered Zoom was down this Monday morning. Specifically, Zoom’s status page said there are issues joining meetings and webinars, which means that the service is basically unusable. Zoom does note this is only a “partial outage” so you should probably try joining your morning meeting before assuming it is cancelled.

By sometime after 11AM ET, though, Zoom said that it was through the worst of the outage.

We reached out to Zoom to find out more details on the outage and received the following statement: “We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.  We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

As best we can tell from Zoom’s Twitter responses, this issue has been going on for about an hour; Down Detector shows problem reports spiking a bit earlier — right around 8AM ET, when people probably started making the long commute from the bedroom to the couch for their first meetings. Bad news though — Slack is still working as normal.

Update, 11:45AM ET: Zoom now says that it has deployed a fix and that things should be returning to normal.

