Zoom was down first thing Monday morning

Despite some controversy and security issues, Zoom has become near-essential in the time of coronavirus, with so many companies moving to remote work. As such, it surely shook workers everywhere when they discovered Zoom was down this Monday morning. Specifically, Zoom’s status page said there are issues joining meetings and webinars, which means that the service is basically unusable. Zoom does note this is only a “partial outage” so you should probably try joining your morning meeting before assuming it is cancelled.
By sometime after 11AM ET, though, Zoom said that it was through the worst of the outage.