Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Zoom will lift its 40-minute limit on free meetings for Thanksgiving

You can chat with the family all you want on November 26th.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
41m ago
Zoom app logo is seen displayed on phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on July 23, 2020. Video meeting apps gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

To help families stay connected at a time when it’s not safe to travel, Zoom is lifting its usual 40-minute limit on free video chats for Thanksgiving. As spotted by The Verge, starting at midnight on November 26th through to 6 AM ET on November 27th, you and your family will be able to talk over the app for as long as you want. The company announced the goodwill measure earlier in the week.

A 40-minute limit on free calls has been a feature of Zoom throughout the pandemic. Most of the company’s counterparts impose similar limits on free accounts. Google Meet, for example, caps your calls to 60 minutes without paying for a subscription. In most instances, people have gotten around the limit by starting a new call after they’re booted from their current one. The nice thing about this gesture is that you won’t need to do that. With the number of active coronavirus cases continuing to climb in many parts of the US, it’s also a prudent move to get people to stay at home and protect their loved ones.

