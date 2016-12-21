Show More Results

Uber's self-driving tests in SF end after the DMV steps in

The Department of Motor Vehicles revoked registrations for the self-driving cars.

The self-driving Uber pilot in San Francisco has ended, now that the DMV revoked registrations for the vehicles. Last week, the company faced off with government officials both state and local in an attempt to insist its cars did not need a permit or autonomous testing. Regulators disagreed, and things quickly escalated. Uber says it plans to redeploy the cars, somewhere, (hopefully without bike lanes), and "will be redoubling our efforts to develop workable statewide rules."

Uber:

"We have stopped our self-driving pilot in California as the DMV has revoked the registrations for our self-driving cars. We're now looking at where we can redeploy these cars but remain 100 percent committed to California and will be redoubling our efforts to develop workable statewide rules."

