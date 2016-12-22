Barnes & Noble's $50 Nook came pre-installed with spyware

This is the same malware that was recently discovered in 120,000 Blu unlocked smartphones.

Barnes & Noble told 9to5Google that a software update removing the exploit was deployed for all Nooks, and it's working on an update that will remove ADUPS from the e-readers entirely. ADUPS additionally said it didn't collect any "personally identifiable information or location data," and it didn't intend to.

Barnes & Noble tried something new with its latest Nook. Its existing partner, Samsung, doesn't manufacture Android devices in the $50 range, so Barnes & Noble outsourced production to Shenzhen Jingwah Information Technology Co., Ltd, according to LinuxJournal. ADUPS is also a Chinese company, based out of Shanghai.