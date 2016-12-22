Classic 'RollerCoaster Tycoon' comes to iOS and Android

Okay, so there are a few in-app purchases. Two content packs -- "Wacky Worlds" and "Time Twister" -- based on the RTC 2 of the same name are available for $1.99 (£1.50) each. There's also a Toolkit that lets you edit scenarios, design rides and so on. It also lets you import / export saved parks with cross-platform support for RTC 2 on PC, but that comes at a price: another $6.

All-told, unlocking everything would cost $16, but unbundling it in this way makes sense given many will have no interest in the Editor or additional content.

After the microtransactional mess that was RCT 4 for mobile, and the poorly received RCT World for PC, it's genuinely surprising to see that Atari actually understands what people want from an RTC title. You can check it out on Google Play or the App Store now.