Image credit: Phil McCarten / Reuters
If you ask Alexa, Tim Curry will read you 'A Christmas Carol'

Let the legendary actor's dulcet tones guide you through the yuletide season.

Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
14h ago in Home
Phil McCarten / Reuters

The Amazon Echo might be sold out everywhere this holiday season, but those who've picked one of the smart speakers up prior have a treat in store. From now through January 3rd, saying "Alexa, read A Christmas Carol from Audible" will do exactly as the command suggests -- for free. And not only that, the Dickens classic is read by none other than Tim Curry -- the dastardly hotel manager from Home Alone 2 and voice of Ebeneezer Scrooge in the animated version of the story, from 1997. Pair this with the Eye of Sauron yule log, a glass of (boozy) egg nog and you'll be all ready for the big day.

