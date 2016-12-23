If you ask Alexa, Tim Curry will read you 'A Christmas Carol'

The Amazon Echo might be sold out everywhere this holiday season, but those who've picked one of the smart speakers up prior have a treat in store. From now through January 3rd, saying "Alexa, read A Christmas Carol from Audible" will do exactly as the command suggests -- for free. And not only that, the Dickens classic is read by none other than Tim Curry -- the dastardly hotel manager from Home Alone 2 and voice of Ebeneezer Scrooge in the animated version of the story, from 1997. Pair this with the Eye of Sauron yule log, a glass of (boozy) egg nog and you'll be all ready for the big day.