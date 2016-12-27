ASUS' future Chromebook is a premium alternative to the Flip

Accordingly, the C302CA carries a more refined version of the Flip's all-metal design that includes two USB-C ports and a microSD card reader. It's much heavier than the Flip at just under 2.7 pounds, but you might not mind as much given the larger display and 0.5-inch thickness.

Newegg shows the system in stock as we write this, so you might get to buy one before it's even announced. You might want to hold off until CES in early January, though. There's a real chance that ASUS will formally unveil the C302CA at the trade show, and it's likely to confirm specs as well as the possibility of different configurations. You'll have a better idea of what you're buying.