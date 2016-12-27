Long-lasting sound waves in glass could lead to better tech

Sound lasts for a long time when traveling through glass (just hit a wine glass with your cutlery if you need proof), but controlling the lifetime of that sound? Not so easy. Yale scientists, however, have discovered a way to extend the lifespan of sound waves that could be tremendously helpful for technology. The team shot a laser into a glass-based fiber optic waveguide, giving it the ability to both generate a sound at one frequency and extend it by creating a strong acoustic wave at another -- as Yale notes, it's like switching on your stereo to introduce a new frequency and prolong a ringing sound.