Fake news fools Facebook's Safety Check system in Bangkok

Facebook's Safety Check system is powered, in part, by an algorithm that pulls from user posts and news sources to determine whether a catastrophic event has occurred. This time around, it appears the algorithm used unreliable and fake news sources to "confirm" the nonexistent explosion.

Channel NewsAsia correspondent Saksith Saiyasombut shared a photo of the news stories Facebook displayed with the Safety Check; the top hit was a news-scraping site, not a source of trusted original reporting, he said.