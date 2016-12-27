Hulu will add about 50 Disney movies this year

All told, about 50 movies will make their way to Hulu; others coming soon include Con Air, Step Up, Gone in 60 Seconds, Pearl Harbor, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and The Mighty Ducks. The partnership appears to be pretty focused on family movies for the most part, though there's a smattering of drama and thrillers thrown in there as well. Hopefully, this initial partnership will also lead to more of Disney's newer, high-profile films hitting Hulu as well -- but you have to start somewhere. Sure, Hulu and its big competitors may be focused on original content right now, but having a good back catalog of movies certainly doesn't hurt.