VW's latest acquisition helps you pay for parking by phone

It's not clear what VW's exact intentions are. However, this would give it an easy way to help people buy considerably more than just some time at a parking spot -- it could help you buy all kinds of products and services, whether you're shopping with your phone or a connected car. VW could profit from parking requests, but it could also strike lucrative deals with companies eager to pitch their wares. While this might lead to some obnoxious sales attempts, it could also remove some of the stresses of driving... especially when you're hunting for an elusive downtown parking space.