What's on TV: NYE, bowl games and 'Sherlock'

The last week of 2016 is light on videogames, but there are other options out there. Oliver Stone's Snowden movie has arrived on Blu-ray, while Netflix recently added its first Marvel flick under the new arrangement with Disney, Captain America: Civil War. Of course, there are a slew of college bowl games on the schedule and the usual New Year's Eve festivities, but parents will want to keep an eye out for Netflix's countdown videos. Listed below, they'll be ready to stream whenever you decide it's time for the kids to go to bed. If you need one more thing to look forward to in 2017, don't forget that a new season of Sherlock is about to start on PBS. See you next year!
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Snowden
- Underworld (4K)
- When the Bough Breaks
- Nature: The Story of Cats
- American Honey
- The Dressmaker
- E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial (Netflix - 1/1/17)
Netflix NYE Countdowns (available starting December 28th)
- Word Party
- Trollhunters
- Skylanders Academy
- Puffin rock
- Project MC2
- Fuller House*
- Chasing Cameron
- Beat Bugs
- Luna Petunia
- All Hail King Julien
Tuesday
- Chasing Cameron (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Ajin (S2), Netflix, 3AM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, CBS, 9PM
- Good Behavior, TNT, 9PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime 9PM
- Shooter, USA, 10PM
- 20/20: George Michael, ABC, 10PM
Wednesday
- Foster Farms Bowl, Fox, 8PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8PM
- Star, Fox, 9PM
- NFL Turning Point, NBC Sports Network, 9PM
- Vikings, History, 9PM
- Blood & Fury: America's Civil War, American History Channel, 10PM
- The Real World, MTV, 10PM
- Incorporated, Syfy, 10PM
- The Expanse: Expanded, Syfy, 11PM
- True Life: I'm Joining a Commune, MTV, 11:30PM
Thursday
- Gleason, Amazon, 3AM
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 7PM
- Alone, History, 9PM
- Nightwatch, A&E, 10PM
Friday
- Bookaboo's Barkin' New Year's Eve, Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida State, ESPN, 8PM
- The Perfect Stalker, Lifetime, 8PM
- Road to the NHL Outdoor Classic, Epix, 10PM
Saturday
- Peach Bowl: Washington vs. Alabama, ESPN, 3PM
- Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson, ESPN, 7PM
- Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, ABC, 10PM
- Late Night with Seth Meyers New Year's Eve Special, NBC, 10PM
- Pitbull's New Year's Revolution, Fox, 11PM
- New Year's Eve with Carson Daly, NBC, 11:30PM
Sunday
- Packers/Lions Sunday Night Football, NBC, 8:20PM
- 60 Minutes, CBS, 7:30PM
- The Mick (series premiere), Fox, 8PM
- The Librarians, TNT, 8PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine (winter finale), Fox, 8:30PM
- Ransom (series premiere), CBS, 8:30PM
- Sherlock (season premiere), PBS, 9PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 9PM
- Pure Genius, CBS, 9:30PM
- Conviction (winter premiere), ABC, 10PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 10PM