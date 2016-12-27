What's on TV: NYE, bowl games and 'Sherlock'

The last week of 2016 is light on videogames, but there are other options out there. Oliver Stone's Snowden movie has arrived on Blu-ray, while Netflix recently added its first Marvel flick under the new arrangement with Disney, Captain America: Civil War. Of course, there are a slew of college bowl games on the schedule and the usual New Year's Eve festivities, but parents will want to keep an eye out for Netflix's countdown videos. Listed below, they'll be ready to stream whenever you decide it's time for the kids to go to bed. If you need one more thing to look forward to in 2017, don't forget that a new season of Sherlock is about to start on PBS. See you next year!