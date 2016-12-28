Blizzard marks 20 years of 'Diablo' with events across its games

That's not to say that you won't see some pleasant nods to the hellish action RPG in other games. Overwatch will get a slew of in-game sprays and a player icon, while World of Warcraft will have Diablo creatures wandering into Azeroth. Hearthstone will introduce a "dark wanderer" (read: the first game's corrupted hero) with a "grim deck," Heroes of the Storm will have a new brawl map and portrait, and StarCraft II is getting a Diablo-themed worker portrait. No, it's not the same as a fourth Diablo game (please?), but it is an acknowledgment of the series' influence over the years.