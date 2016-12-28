Samsung's second-gen UHD Blu-ray player helps simplify HDR

Next week at CES Samsung will debut its second Ultra HD Blu-ray player, along with new "Ultra High Quality" (UHQ) audio hardware. The M9500 Ultra HD Blu-ray player looks like any other deck, however, Samsung says it will be able to automatically set TV and audio levels by optimizing the content playing. That goes for HDR video, as well as Atmos or DTS-X audio. It also has built-in Bluetooth for private audio streaming to headphones, which is a nice touch, but already supported by a number of new TVs, and display 360-degree photos or videos streamed from mobile devices.
The biggest bullet point could be its ability to give "users the flexibility to enjoy their favorite Blu-ray titles on their mobile device," but Samsung isn't saying how that works just yet. We've been waiting to hear about Managed Copy for years, but so far digital copies via Ultraviolet compatible stores like Vudu, or iTunes digital codes have been the go-to route. More recently, there's also the option of downloadable movies via Vidity, but that has yet to take off widely. We'll ask more about all of those next week, when the show starts.