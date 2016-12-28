Samsung's second-gen UHD Blu-ray player helps simplify HDR

The biggest bullet point could be its ability to give "users the flexibility to enjoy their favorite Blu-ray titles on their mobile device," but Samsung isn't saying how that works just yet. We've been waiting to hear about Managed Copy for years, but so far digital copies via Ultraviolet compatible stores like Vudu, or iTunes digital codes have been the go-to route. More recently, there's also the option of downloadable movies via Vidity, but that has yet to take off widely. We'll ask more about all of those next week, when the show starts.