Facebook names its favorite in-house hackathon projects

A hackathon in Seattle gave rise to instant verification for Android, which launched earlier this month. That feature verifies your number for apps and websites if it's the same as the phone you're using without having to wait for a verification code via SMS. There's also another team in Seattle created a live-streaming experience within Messenger. The other entries in Facebook's list are the Voyager transponder, created in an effort to make sure the world's internet infrastructure can handle an increase in traffic going forward, and an open source integrated developer environment called Nuclide.

Finally, a team who participated at a hackathon in New York created a feature called "adaptive attachments," which gives users a way to upload photos to a shared album, create crowdsourced videos and play multiplayer games simply by commenting on a post. Since hackathons produce so many great products (and potential features) for the social network, we're pretty sure we'll see more of them in 2017.