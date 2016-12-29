Show More Results

Pros and cons: Our quick verdict on Google WiFi

It's not for power users, but people who want an easy-to-set-up router with reliable performance and a modern design.

Engadget, @engadget
25m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
110 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    Google WiFi is the company's latest (and very aptly named) wireless router. Like the OnHub router that Google put out last year, WiFi is meant to be sleekly designed and easy to use. This time, though, WiFi also can create a mesh network with other Google WiFi routers -- an alternative to standalone WiFi extenders in larger spaces, like multi-story homes. The device does indeed work as promised, and offers some useful parental control features, to boot. That said, power users (perhaps even some Engadget readers) will be turned off by the lack of a web console and the fact that there are only two Ethernet jacks. Mainstream users, however, are not likely to be disappointed.

    Engadget Score
    Poor
    Uninspiring
    Good
    Excellent
    Key

    Google
    WiFi
    from $129+
    Buy Now
    83
    Pros
    • Simple setup
    • Modular design for better coverage
    • Family-friendly control features
    • Modern design
    Cons
    • No web interface
    • Lacks some advanced features
    • Only two cable ports

    Summary

    If you're looking for a router that mixes smart design with simple features and solid performance, Google WiFi is a solid choice. However, users who like to get their hands dirty may prefer the control and flexibility of more conventional products. For the rest of us, Google WiFi will likely eliminate some key pain points and provide an easy transition to the connected home.

    In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, google, googlewifi, home, internet, minireview, review, uk-reviews, video
    By Engadget @engadget

    Engadget is the definitive guide to this connected life. Technology isn't all about bits and processors. It's the car with no driver, human organs printed in a lab and leisurely flights into space. It's the future and we're here to tell you all about it. Since 2004, Engadget has exhaustively covered cutting edge devices and the technology that powers them. As we enter our second decade, we're looking beyond the gadgets themselves to explore how they impact our lives.

    110 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save
    Comments
    Sign In

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file