Pros and cons: Our quick verdict on Google WiFi

Google WiFi is the company's latest (and very aptly named) wireless router. Like the OnHub router that Google put out last year, WiFi is meant to be sleekly designed and easy to use. This time, though, WiFi also can create a mesh network with other Google WiFi routers -- an alternative to standalone WiFi extenders in larger spaces, like multi-story homes. The device does indeed work as promised, and offers some useful parental control features, to boot. That said, power users (perhaps even some Engadget readers) will be turned off by the lack of a web console and the fact that there are only two Ethernet jacks. Mainstream users, however, are not likely to be disappointed.