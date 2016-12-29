Samsung reveals a curved, quantum dot monitor aimed at gamers

Samsung has used quantum dots, rather than OLEDS, in TVs for awhile. However, it has only recently used the tech in its monitors, having unveiled a pair of new models at IFA 2016 in September. Most display experts think that OLED (favored by LG) picture quality is superior to quantum dots (used by Samsung) because of the impeccable blacks and lack of light bleed. However, quantum dot displays don't suffer from OLED's lag issues and are an improvement over regular LEDs, making them a better choice for gaming monitors.

A curved screen also makes a lot more sense for a monitor than a TV, given how much closer you generally sit to it. And Samsung has previously said that a sharp 1,800R radius "closely follows the curvature of the eyes." While it said colors are "richer and more vibrant" thanks to the quantum dots, it didn't give any other color specs, such as whether it's an 8-bit or 10-bit panel -- a detail that would be important for graphics pros.

We also don't know the crucial price or availability, but Samsung will show off the screens at CES 2017, along with the GFG70 and CF791, the other curved quantum dot screens it recently unveiled.