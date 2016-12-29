The Morning After: Thursday, December 30 2016

ESP, AI or something else?

Tesla's Autopilot saw this accident coming and avoided it

Like many other driver assists, Tesla's Autopilot feature bounces radar off the road to see what's happening two cars ahead. That's information a human driver wouldn't have otherwise, and as you can see in this video, it helped a Model X avoid joining an accident in the Netherlands. Whether or not they're ready for full self-driving tech, this may at least sell drivers on the effectiveness of Forward Collision Warning systems.

Laziness, activate

Samsung's Powerbot vacuums connect to Amazon Alexa

The next step after having a robot clean up after you is adding voice commands for the full Jetsons experience. The VR7000 doesn't have a video display, humanoid appearance or snappy retorts, but now it can start cleaning whenever you say it should. That feature comes thanks to a connection with Amazon's Alexa system unless you'd prefer to take control directly via an app on your phone.

Ultra / Ultra

Samsung reveals new 32-bit audio systems, UHD Blu-ray player

CES doesn't start until next week, but we're already seeing new gadgets revealed, like the "Ultra High Quality" (UHQ) Hi-Fi system and soundbar Samsung just unveiled. It's claiming that upconverting audio to 32-bit brings a new level of quality and that it can provide decent bass without a subwoofer. On the video side, Samsung's second-gen Ultra HD Blu-ray player will put movies on your phone (somehow), and configure tricky HDR settings automatically.

The trouble with trolls

Twitter spent 2016 pouring gasoline on its fires

Twitter has a dedicated user base, so why is it in this year's losing column? A failure to deal with harassment and hate speech on its platform leads the list of reasons and is likely why it failed to find a buyer. Now CEO Jack Dorsey gets a chance to save Twitter as a standalone company -- if he can fix the problems instead of making them worse.

20 years of click-spamming

Blizzard is celebrating the Diablo series anniversary across its other games

Blizzard is marking the 20th birthday of Diablo (the game, not the monster), adding themed events and extras to several of its games. The third (and latest) Diablo game, unsurprisingly, gets the most lavish treatment. It's going to get a Darkening of Tristram event that lets you visit a "reimagined" version of the original game's cathedral, including some familiar pick-ups. Overwatch, Hearthstone and more titles will also have something to commemorate the influential online RPG series.

Smarter and sleeker.

Ford's latest self-driving car almost looks like a regular one

Ford has revealed the first images of its new self-driving Fusion Hybrid, with a more powerful computer and improved sensors. It also packs lower-profile LIDAR units that appear to be the "Puck" models from Velodyne, a company in which it recently invested $150 million, making it look less like some gadget-strapped prototype auto.

Up to 50 percent off apps, e-books, games, movies and music.

Amazon is preparing a big digital-only sale for December 30th

Amazon's next big sale day is December 30th at 3AM ET, and it's centered around that digital content that we all love. It's the ideal secondary sale: filling those new phones and games consoles with enough content to take you through the early months of 2017. Amazon is promising breaks on games like Destiny: Rise of Iron, Rocket League and Titanfall 2, but you'll have to shop around on the 30th to see the full selection.

