Volvo's high-end cars will come with Skype built in

Connectivity is handled through your paired smartphone, presumably. Skype is notorious for its dodgy call quality, so here's hoping it fares a little better in the car. In a press release, Volvo says it's also exploring how Cortana, Microsoft's personal assistant, could be added to its vehicles. The automaker is looking at "seamless voice recognition" and "contextual insights" based on the time, location and schedule of the driver. When these efforts will materialize in a dashboard update is unclear, however. Any addition would help Microsoft compete with Apple and Google, who are targeting the industry with CarPlay and Android Auto respectively.