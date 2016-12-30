The Engadget Podcast Ep 20: I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down

After a brief stint in the IT industry, Terrence made the transition to tech journalism and never looked back. Early in his career he took a particular interest in the intersection of technology and politics. Now, as Managing Editor at Engadget, he helps lead an impressive team of reporters that explore how that tech permeates our society. He's appeared on RT, NY1, The Brian Lehrer Show, WSJ Radio and ABC Radio. In his down time Terrence brews beer and collects hobbies at an alarming rate.