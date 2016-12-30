The Engadget Podcast Ep 20: I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down

It's the last episode of the year and host Terrence O'Brien is closing things out with managing editor Dana Wollman and reviews editor Cherlynn Low. After looking at the biggest winners of 2016 last week, the crew is taking on the biggest losers. That means exploding phones, shady medical startups and trolls galore. Plus the standings for Flame Wars are finalized ahead of CES, so get ready 'cause things might get real weird next week.
|
Wins
|
Loses
|
Winning %
|Christopher Trout
|7
|2
|.777
|Mona Lalwani
|3
|1
|.750
|Dana Wollman
|12
|9
|.571
|Devindra Hardawar
|15
|12
|.555
|Chris Velazco
|3
|3
|.500
|Cherlynn Low
|8
|11
|.421
|Nathan Ingraham
|4
|6
|.400
|Michael Gorman
|1
|5
|.167
Relevant links:
- Twitter spent 2016 pouring gasoline on its fires
- Samsung's 2016 went up in smoke
- Theranos had an awful year, and it only has itself to blame
- 2016 was a hard year to be an Apple fan
- The year of Yahoo's undoing
- Smartwatches failed to excite in 2016
- The worst gadgets of 2016
- The year's biggest loser was the American public
You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.
