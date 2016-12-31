Facebook will set off fireworks on your feed for NYE

This December 31st and January 1st, you can set off animated fireworks on your Facebook News Feed to welcome 2017. Simply click or tap a trigger phrase, such "Happy New Year" (of course), on your friends' or even your own status update. You'll know you're not tapping on a random status in vain, because those phrases will appear in blue text. We looked for triggers ourselves and can confirm that it works both on desktop and on Facebook's mobile apps. So, if you're spending New Year's eve and day indoors and alone, you can go on the social network and alleviate that loneliness by having your own private fireworks show.