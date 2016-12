'Duck Dynasty' vs. 'Modern Family': 50 Maps of the US Cultural Divide

Josh Katz, The New York Times Sure, this is more looking than reading, but The New York Times' "Upshot" examines how the TV shows we watch are so closely linked with political divisions.

The Farmer Who Built Her Own Broadband

Zoe Kleinman, BBC What happens in a rural community when internet connectivity isn't the best? Well, one farmer bought fiber-optic cable and fixed the issue herself. Now the folks in Lancashire have faster internet than the average speeds for the UK as a whole.