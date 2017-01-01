LG's next robots include an Echo-like assistant

LG is also interested in taking robots outdoors. One model getting a preview at CES will have "new capabilities" for taking care of your yard, including your garden.

The company isn't diving deep into features (that's what its January 4th event is for), but you should expect some common trends. At least some of the bots can steer themselves through "complex environments," and there will be some Pepper-like robots built to help you at airports and hotels. All told, LG is bent on making robots as much a part of its roster as TVs and washing machines. There's no guarantee that it'll succeed, but it's clearly not content with making the occasional robotic vacuum.