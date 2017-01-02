Ariana Grande is coming to the 'Final Fantasy' universe

Grande confirmed the news on her Instagram account, sharing animations of her character, which sports the singer's trademark bunny ears, and a photo of her meeting with the game's designers. When she does appear, the popstar should become the first non-fictional character to be made available inside a Final Fantasy game (there are hundreds of examples of its impact on popular culture, but we're struggling to find examples of the opposite).

Square Enix has yet to share details about how DW can be acquired but Grande is happy with her upcoming entry into the world of video games: "It's the cutest thing i've ever seen in my entire life and i'm so excited and in love with it i cannot contain myself."