Audeze modified its in-ear planar magnetic headphones for VR

If you're unfamiliar with planar magnetic tech, it's a configuration that's typically reserved for bulky and expensive audiophile-grade headphones. Audeze revealed a much more affordable and compact option with its Sine headphones at CES last year. Planar magnetic headphones provide a wider soundstage, better frequency response and lower distortion with a thin diaphragm and magnets instead of the cone drivers most headphones employ. In other words, you get more natural and immersive sound to pair with those visuals from a VR headset.

The iSine VR headphones will be available later this month in variants that include connectors for each of those headsets. If you're looking to upgrade the audio quality for your VR setup, be prepared to hand over $400 when these go on sale.