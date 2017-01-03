BenjiLock keeps your gym locker secure with only a fingerprint

Fingerprint readers are already a staple feature of many smartphones, and here at CES 2017 we found the technology built into what looks like a traditional padlock. The BenjiLock, designed by a startup from Los Angeles, supports up to four different fingerprints and saves them in an encrypted chip for easy access. It doesn't leave physical keys out altogether, however, since the company says you may need to use the included set at some point. For example, if someone you don't know makes a few attempts to unlock the device, BenjiLock automatically erases your information and will require the key to open again.