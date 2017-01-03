BenjiLock keeps your gym locker secure with only a fingerprint

Fingerprint readers are already a staple feature of many smartphones, and here at CES 2017 we found the technology built into what looks like a traditional padlock. The BenjiLock, designed by a startup from Los Angeles, supports up to four different fingerprints and saves them in an encrypted chip for easy access. It doesn't leave physical keys out altogether, however, since the company says you may need to use the included set at some point. For example, if someone you don't know makes a few attempts to unlock the device, BenjiLock automatically erases your information and will require the key to open again.
If you don't like the white model pictured here, it also comes in a variety of colors, including black, copper, brass and stainless steel. Unfortunately, BenjiLock won't be up for grabs until Q3 2017 for $80, which isn't a bad price to pay for a fancy gym locker to humble brag your bros. Unless you'd rather just stick to using keys or a combination that, somehow, you always tend to forget.