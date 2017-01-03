Dell intros the $799 Inspiron 7000, details Alienware CPU upgrades

At first glance, the Inspiron 7000 looks like the inevitable union of Dell's consumer laptops with the Alienware lineup. Its plastic case doesn't have the many visual flourishes of its premium gaming counterpart, but the red accents around the front and rear fans make it seem like much more than a typical Inspiron. And yes, it's really strange seeing elaborate heatsinks on this product line.

Hardware-wise, you can choose between Intel's seventh-gen i5-7300HQ or i7-7700HQ processors, and NVIDIA's GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti GPU, for the Inspiron 7000. You can also opt for 1080p or 4K screens in 14-inch and 15-inch variants, as well as up to 32GB of RAM. Of course, going crazy with specs will definitely rocket you past the $799 base price, but even with its most basic hardware it'll still be a decent gaming machine.

As for the refreshed Alienware hardware upgrades, you've got the option of using Intel's i7-7700HQ CPU or the i7-7820HK. And, for the first time, the massive Alienware 17 can fit in NVIDIA's GTX 1080 mobile GPU.

You can grab the Inspiron 7000, or any of the new Alienware models, starting on January 5th.