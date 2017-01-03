Show More Results

DJI gives its Osmo Mobile stabilizer a fresh silver look

Same price, different vibes.

Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
47m ago in Cameras
DJI's Osmo Mobile is still a relatively new product, considering it was only announced toward the end of last year. Even so, everyone (or everything, in this case) deserves a fresh look, and that's exactly what DJI is doing with its smartphone stabilizer. The company is showing off a silver model (with white accents) of the Osmo Mobile at CES 2017, which will be available later this month. Other than the different color though, nothing else has changed compared to the original -- including the $299 price.

To complement this, DJI is has also added a "Studio Mode" to the Osmo Mobile's companion app, DJI Go. These features are designed to give your selfies a boost, by smoothing out your skin tones and making your face look smaller or thinner. Yup, just what we needed. Studio Mode worked as intended for the few minutes I tried it, so you may want to think about that if you care enough to make your selfie game strong (er?).

Gallery: DJI's silver Osmo Mobile | 10 Photos

By Edgar Alvarez @abcdedgar
Edgar began hitting newsrooms at a young age, when his dad worked at a newspaper back in the 90s. Growing up, he had two passions: technology and football (soccer). If he wasn't on the pitch scoring hat-tricks, he could be found near his SNES or around the house taking things apart. Edgar's also deeply in love with tacos, sneakers and FIFA, in no particular order. He lives in New York City with his better half.
