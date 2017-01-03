DJI gives its Osmo Mobile stabilizer a fresh silver look

DJI's Osmo Mobile is still a relatively new product, considering it was only announced toward the end of last year. Even so, everyone (or everything, in this case) deserves a fresh look, and that's exactly what DJI is doing with its smartphone stabilizer. The company is showing off a silver model (with white accents) of the Osmo Mobile at CES 2017, which will be available later this month. Other than the different color though, nothing else has changed compared to the original -- including the $299 price.