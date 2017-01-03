Mohu teases its wireless TV antenna

One thing about cord-cutting and switching to antenna-delivered TV is that for some people, they just can't get good signal where their TV is. Mohu's new AirWave antenna solves that by making it wireless. The $150 device just need to plug into power so that it can catch TV broadcasts, transcode them and stream the video via WiFi to its apps on platforms like Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Android or web browser.

We couldn't get all of the details tonight at the CES Unveiled event, but it should hit shelves in the spring.