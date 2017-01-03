ReNu is an acoustic kit that sends calming vibes to your brain

While the company claims that ReNu's strength is a brainwave-tweaking software that rapidly reduces stress, the process starts with a surprising step that feels counterintuitive. Before the user can experience the technology, they are required to use supplements in the form of a cream or chewable nutrients that the company claims are "all-natural amino acids". Next, a couple of small patches, placed behind each ear, produce microcurrents to rapidly increase the absorption of the nutrients. The stimulation from the patches also prepares the brain for the company's proprietary software, which is delivered to the brain in the form of binaural audio.

The ReNu kit includes a noise-cancelling JBL Everest Elite headset that enables the listener to hear soothing music. The track uses a mix of algorithms for binaural beats that tweak brainwave frequencies. Through the audio, ReNu oscillates the frequency between alpha and theta zones -- essentially producing a state of deep relaxation and recovery to cope with a stressful day.