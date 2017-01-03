Amazon Fire TV is now built into 4K sets

None of the companies are ready to talk pricing or exact ship dates (you'll only get them sometime "later this year"). However, there will be 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch models. And given that these brands (usually) focus on lower-cost TVs, there's a good chance that you won't have to pay a premium for native Amazon features. The question is whether or not you'll see any other major TV makers follow suit. Heavyweights like Samsung, LG and Sony already have highly developed smart TV platforms (whether in-house or Android TV), and it's doubtful they'll ditch their existing strategies just to say they have Fire TV support.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.