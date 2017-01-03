Amazon Fire TV is now built into 4K sets

You won't have to buy a separate Fire TV device just to use Amazon's full services on your TV. Seiki, Westinghouse and Element Electronics are launching a series of 4K sets with Fire TV technology built-in. They all include Amazon's current interface, including a wide range of Alexa voice commands thanks to a microphone-equipped remote. If you use an over-the-air TV antenna, you'll have access to both a channel guide and favorite individual channels on the home screen.
None of the companies are ready to talk pricing or exact ship dates (you'll only get them sometime "later this year"). However, there will be 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch models. And given that these brands (usually) focus on lower-cost TVs, there's a good chance that you won't have to pay a premium for native Amazon features. The question is whether or not you'll see any other major TV makers follow suit. Heavyweights like Samsung, LG and Sony already have highly developed smart TV platforms (whether in-house or Android TV), and it's doubtful they'll ditch their existing strategies just to say they have Fire TV support.
