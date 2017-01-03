Oh hey, they have smart hairbrushes now

In order to combat this, Withings used its engineering know-how to cram the brush with tech. That includes a microphone that can listen to the sound of your hair to offer insights on frizziness. In addition, a gyroscope is capable of analyzing your brushing patterns to measure the force that you apply when unknotting your mane. Finally, a conductivity sensor helps determine if your hair is wet or dry (in case you weren't sure yourself).

All of this data is pushed to a smartphone app that crunches it alongside the local weather information to give you tips on how to best care for your hair. As you might expect, you'll also get recommendations for which other of L'Oreal's Kérastase-branded products you should buy in order to ensure that your mop remains lustrous. It's unclear how much the brush will cost, but it's expected to retail for less than $200 and will begin shipping part-way through the year, according to the two companies.