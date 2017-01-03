Show More Results

Image credit: Withings
Oh hey, they have smart hairbrushes now

Withings and L'Oreal teamed up to make the Kérastase Hair Coach.

Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Wearables
L'Oreal has been gently getting into the technology game, first by partnering with Dr. John Rogers on a skin damage-tracking tattoo. Now, the cosmetics giant has hooked up with Withings to develop a smart hairbrush that's designed to keep your scalp at its best. The Kérastase Hair Coach, as it's called, was apparently inspired by people's apparent propensity to brush their hair too forcefully, causing long-term damage.

In order to combat this, Withings used its engineering know-how to cram the brush with tech. That includes a microphone that can listen to the sound of your hair to offer insights on frizziness. In addition, a gyroscope is capable of analyzing your brushing patterns to measure the force that you apply when unknotting your mane. Finally, a conductivity sensor helps determine if your hair is wet or dry (in case you weren't sure yourself).

All of this data is pushed to a smartphone app that crunches it alongside the local weather information to give you tips on how to best care for your hair. As you might expect, you'll also get recommendations for which other of L'Oreal's Kérastase-branded products you should buy in order to ensure that your mop remains lustrous. It's unclear how much the brush will cost, but it's expected to retail for less than $200 and will begin shipping part-way through the year, according to the two companies.

By Daniel Cooper @danielwcooper
After training to be an Intellectual Property lawyer, Dan abandoned a promising career in financial services to sit at home and play with gadgets. He lives in Norwich with his wife, his books and far too many opinions on British TV comedy. One day, if he's very, very lucky, he'll live out his dream to become the Executive Producer of Doctor Who before retiring to Radio 4.
