A connected cooktop could keep you from burning breakfast

Whereas the Paragon sous vide Probe monitored and regulated the temperature of the liquid you were cooking with, the company's Mat works with the Paragon cooking surface to keep your pan at an exact temperature. That means no more burning bacon because you accidentally set the rangetop to "high" instead of "medium high."

The entire setup (sous vide probe, cooktop, mat) will set you back $349 via IndieGogo, with a $150 discount if you back it on the first day. Or you can use this handy-dandy link and get it for $199 beyond the campaign's debut.