Canon's latest premium point-and-shoot is the G9 X Mark II

Canon is refreshing its premium line of point-and-shoots with the PowerShot G9 X Mark II, a sleek camera with a decent set of specs. Notably, there's a 1-inch 20.2-megapixel CMOS sensor and Digic 7 image processor, coupled with a 3x optical zoom lens (28-84mm) and a 3-inch LCD. You'll also find an 8.2 frames-per-second continuous shooting mode, as well as WiFi and NFC for controlling the camera remotely. The PowerShot G9 X Mark II is expected to hit stores in February for $530.
In addition to the new point-and-shoot, Canon also introduced three new Vixia HF-R Series camcorders, the R82, R80 and R800. They all sport a 57x zoom, optical image stabilizer, a 3.28-megapixel (1080p) CMOS sensor and a 3-inch LCD, with the main difference between them being the amount of built-in storage for each. The R82 R80 and R800 are priced at $450, $400 and $300, respectively, and will also arrive next month.