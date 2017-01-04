True wireless charging is almost ready

The most obvious is alignment -- you can just place your device on or by the transmitter and it'll start charging. But Energous' WattUp receiver chip is way smaller than the coil-based charging in wearables like the Apple Watch, which means it can fit in things like the Chipolo Sticker.

The Sticker is like pretty much every wireless tracking device, except it's tiny. It's about the size of a paperclip, meaning it could be attached to things I actually lose, like my glasses, or my second pair of glasses, or my third pair of glasses. It's difficult to get excited about, sure, but being able to miniaturize devices, or fit a larger battery in the same space, is going to be liberating for product designers.

Aside from minute trackers, Energous' partners -- it has 12 active customers right now -- are producing some pretty interesting things. CVR Global is a medical diagnosis device for use in hospitals. WattUp receivers are embedded into the sensors that go on the skin, and a cradle on the cart will ensure they stay charged at all times. There's also a wireless smart ID card and a completely waterproof hearing aid from Korean company SK Telesys, some phone chargers and a smart pen. These products are all being formally announced at CES, and will roll out over the coming months with WattUp transmitters packed in the box.

Truth be told, the lineup isn't super exciting, but it's nonetheless good to see Energous starting to make good on its promise of truly wireless charging. The company still says it has a "tier one" partner that it previously called "one of the top five consumer technology companies in the world." There's no update on that front, apart from to say that the relationship is milestone based, and it had hit all of the necessary milestones to date, and the relationship continues to be its most important.

The next phases of the WattUp rollout will come towards the end of this year, when its medium-range transmitters (suitable for covering an entire desk) will hit the market, before the full-fat 15-feet transmitters launch in the first half of next year. All of the devices released this year will be compatible with the longer-range transmitters when they arrive.

