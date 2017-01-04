Fitbit now gives you credit for VR bike rides

If you have a supported Fitbit device, it will also track your heart rate, keeping everything in one place "so you can view a more complete picture of your overall health," Fitbit says. As a reminder, the VirZoom is a connected exercise bike that comes with a controller, arcade games and online services for $400. It doesn't include, of course, the required Oculus Rift, HTC Vive or Sony Playstation VR headsets.

Fitbit has also joined up with Habit, an app that can give you personalized nutrition suggestions. If, for instance, you want to lose ten pounds but the Fitbit sees you aren't doing enough Pegasus VR biking, it will adjust your calorie recommendations and types of carbs, proteins and fats you should eat.

The other tie-in is with Peloton, which lets you join instructor-guided cycling studio classes from home via a custom $2,000 bike (above) and on-demand streaming service. As with VirZoom, Fitbit will track your miles, duration, calories and heart rate and log it with your other fitness info.

The new tie-ins are part of the "Works with Fitbit," the companies open API program for third-party apps. If you own one of the devices, you should be able to update the apps and connect it to your Fitbit as of now.