Garmin's watch-app store finally gets Uber and a few other big names

The company today announced a bunch of new apps for its Connect IQ open development platform, with apps from Uber, Trek, GU Energy Labs and Nuun Active Hydration. Uber, for example, has created the UberETA app, which allows Garmin wearable users to track the status of their incoming driver from their watch rather than their cell phone. Trek, on the other hand, is adding a new data field for Garmin's line of Edge GPS bike computers, which helps users monitor the battery status of their connected Bontrager lights and adjust their settings directly from the cyclocomputer itself.

Similarly, GU Energy Labs new app will also integrate with the Edge computer to remind riders when they should suck down some more electrolytic gels to maintain peak performance while the Nuun watch face and Stryd IQ app will provide step tracker functionality. All of these apps are available for free from the Connect IQ store. That said, this move likely comes too little, too late to gain any appreciable ground on Garmin's more mainstream competition. For now, then, the company's wearables are still probably at their best as fitness-specific watches.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.