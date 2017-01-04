Garmin's satellite handhelds make it really hard to get lost

Garmin isn't just using CES to show off new fitness watches and software updates. The company also used the massive tradeshow to unveil two new mobile devices designed for international travelers and backcountry explorers alike. The InReach SE+ and inReach Explorer+ both rely on Iridium satellite coverage from Garmin's DeLorme acquisition to provide two-way messaging and worldwide GPS coverage.
The SE+ is the entry-level model, which will retail for $400 when it becomes available later this quarter. It offers "pole to pole" GPS guidance, messaging and GEOS SOS alerts. Users can send text messages to any cellphone number, email address or other InReach device, regardless of current cell coverage. The Explorer+, which costs $450, incorporates all of the SE+'s features as well as DeLorme topographic maps, built-in digital compass, barometric altimeter and an accelerometer. Each manages 100 hours of battery life in active tracking mode and up to 30 days in standby/power saver.
You will, however, need a subscription to the Iridium satellite network to get these features to work. Subscription plans are available either annually or monthly. Annual rates run from $12 to $80 per month (plus an activation fee); monthly plans will set you back $15 to $100 per year.
