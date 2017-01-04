Garmin's newest 'Drive' navigation systems focus on road safety

The Drive will now offer a number of driver alerts such as warnings for upcoming sharp curves, train crossings and red-light cameras. They're also receiving Garmin's Real Directions feature, which adds contextual notes -- like passing landmarks or large buildings -- to simplify navigation. Live Track is another new feature that will enable drivers to share their vehicle's location with friends and family.

Plus, if you pair the Drive to your smartphone via Bluetooth, the nav systems will provide live traffic and parking conditions to and around your destination. And Garmin is also releasing a Watch Link app which will guide drivers back to their parked cars via a connected wearable. Finally, no more level-by-level parking garage searches.

The Drive Smart offers all of those same features but can also connect to your home WiFi network to quickly download new maps and software updates. It also handles calls and texts through the nav screen, for hands-free functionality while your phone is linked via Bluetooth.

Building on that, the Drive Assist, adds a dash cam which records to an included microSD card. That camera doesn't just record traffic; it also incorporates forward collision and lane departure warnings. The top-of-the-line Drive Lux does all of that but in a more stylish metal housing. The Drive navigation systems will retail from $150 to $330 when they go on sale in February.

